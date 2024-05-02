Nifty Can See Further Weakness At This Level, Says Analyst

The Nifty has been in consolidation mode and some weakness can be seen in the next one or two sessions, according to Nagaraj Shetti, technical and derivative analyst at HDFC Securities Ltd. The benchmark index will find support in the 22,300–22,250 range, while it may face resistance at the 22,800–22,850 level.

India's benchmark equity indices ended Thursday on a positive note, with gains led by HDFC Bank Ltd. and Power Grid Corp. of India, but the upside was limited due to losses in the shares of ICICI Bank Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 52.30 points up, or 0.23%, at 22,657.15, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 128.33 points, or 0.17%, to close at 74,611.11.