Nifty Breaks Support Level, Can Get Into 'Trouble' If It Drops Below 21,800: Analyst

The NSE Nifty 50 has broken the support level and a further dip in the markets can lead to major corrections, according to Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.

The Nifty 50 has fallen below the support of 21,900/850 and if it drops below the 21,800 mark, then it can get into "major trouble," the vice president of technical research told NDTV Profit on Tuesday.

Parekh recommends a 'buy' call for shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd. at Rs 6,628 apiece, stop loss at Rs 6,800 at a target price of Rs 6,500 per share, along with a 'buy' call for Clean Science & Technology Ltd. at Rs 1,311 apiece, stop loss at Rs 1,250 at a target price of Rs 1,400 per share.

Currently, the Bank Nifty looks stronger as compared to the Nifty 50, according to Parekh, who suggests a wait-and-watch approach.

The benchmark stock indices ended at the lowest level in over a month as the Nifty closed 238.25 points or 1.08%, lower at 21,817.45, while the Sensex fell 736.37 points or 1.01%, to end at 72,012.05.