Mutual Funds Declare Stress Test Results: What It Means For An Investor

Assuming that there is stress building up in the market, volumes spike up and participation tends to be low. In these conditions, how long will it take to liquidate a fund's holdings? This is the crux of the stress test result, according to Bhattacharya.

The first thing investors need to understand is how a fund's numbers stack up against industry figures.

If the fund is on the lower side, then, as an investor, it gives you additional comfort. "If you're on the other extreme, then you should consider that when things don't go right, will I get it in time?" he said, adding that the safe zone for an investor lies somewhere in the middle.

Another important feature to remember in the stress test result is the top 10 investor categories. If the fund has a high percentage of top 10 investors, there would be redemption pressure if they decided to exit, Bhattacharya said.

Portfolio beta is another key level to watch in the result. A value less than one is good and it means that the funds will fall in border markets and the indices. Further, if the benchmark PE is more in line with the portfolio PE, then there is not much risk involved in the fund.

The investors will get their money back after liquidation on a pro-rata basis after removing the bottom 20% of the portfolio based on scrip liquidity.