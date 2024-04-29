Motilal Oswal Bullish On Telecom Stocks Amid Fare Hike Bet

The optimism was palpable last week as Vodafone Idea Ltd., the smallest of the three players in India, raised $2.2 billion in a share sale that was oversubscribed more than six times. Nuvama Institutional Equities said this fundraise may be a turning point for the sector, providing the company the much-needed capital to compete with larger rivals Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd.