M&M Promoter Group Entity Sell 0.7% Stake For Rs 1,778 Crore

In a late evening disclosure on Wednesday to the exchanges amid reports on the proposed block deal by the promoter group entity PMSL, Mahindra & Mahindra clarified that 'post transmission of shares of PMSL held by the former Chairman of M&M, Late Keshub Mahindra (who passed away on 12th April, 2023), to his family members, the family is looking for liquidity for specific needs, and hence proposes to sell a small number of shares held by PMSL in M&M'.