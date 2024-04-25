Zuckerberg Asks For Patience After Meta’s AI Push Irks Investors

Zuckerberg took a similar tack when Meta pivoted toward building the so-called metaverse and other futuristic technologies, like VR headsets and smart glasses. Those endeavors have been pricey. Reality Labs, the division inside Meta that is spearheading these efforts, lost $16 billion in 2023. But Zuckerberg says that advancements the group has made in the past year — especially its success with its AI chatbot and Ray-Ban smart glasses — has given him confidence that further investment is necessary.