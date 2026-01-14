L&T, UltraTech, Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki Seen Outperforming Amid Muted Q3 Earnings Growth, Says BofA

L&T, UltraTech, Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki and Eicher Motors will likely be strong performers in Nifty index, said BofA's Amish Shah in his latest note. This comes as he expects the third quarter of this fiscal to extend the ongoing earnings slowdown.

While the broader market is likely to grapple with weak sentiment, BofA flags specific stocks and sectors that could still deliver strong double-digit earnings growth.

BofA expects the Nifty to post another quarter of subdued earnings growth of around 5% year-on-year, sequentially lower than 7% in the second quarter and 11% in the first quarter. The drag remains concentrated, with Financials (+2% YoY), IT (+7% YoY) and Telecom (+35% YoY) together accounting for nearly 60% of overall earnings growth, highlighting the narrow base of recovery.

The brokerage points UltraTech Cement, Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki and Eicher Motors as standout performers, with earnings growth expected in the 29–40% YoY range. Industrials and cement benefit from execution momentum and operating leverage, while autos continue to gain from favourable mix and pricing.

Excluding Financials, BofA expects a relatively healthier picture, with Nifty earnings growth of 8% year-on-year, driven by 9% topline growth and broadly stable margins. The Sensex (ex-financials) is projected to deliver an even stronger 10% year-on-year earnings growth, underscoring the divergence beneath the headline index.

Despite pockets of strength, BofA cautions that market sentiment is likely to struggle in the near term, largely due to challenges in Financials and IT, which together command 46% of the Nifty’s weight.

For banks, while loan growth is improving, softer deposit growth and the risk of further rate cuts remain key overhangs. In IT services, easing US rate pressures, improving banking demand and tariff relief are positives, but unlikely to translate into upbeat near-term commentary.

Beyond these, the brokerage expects a stable quarter for Telecom and continues to factor in a headline mobile tariff hike in the second half of calendar year 2026, which should support medium-term earnings visibility.

At the stock level within the Sensex index, BofA expects Eternal, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra to post strong growth, while SBI, Power Grid, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank are likely to report weaker numbers.