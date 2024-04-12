L&T To BEL: Multi-Year Capex Upcycle Keeps Macquarie Bullish On Industrial Stocks

Macquarie Equity Research remains bullish on domestic industrial companies with Cummins India Ltd. and Bharat Electronics Ltd. as its top picks as India is set for a multi-year capex upcycle with multiple themes at play. Infrastructure capex in India has increased significantly over the past few years, on an increased government push, the brokerage said.

Projects such as high-speed rail have seen significant progress, while industrial capex, though much smaller in comparison, has also seen a selective uptick, the brokerage said in an April 11 note.

The ongoing capex upcycle will be a multi-year trend, aided with government infrastructure and policy thrust across multiple sectors and an increasing private sector capex appetite, Macquarie said. Among the multiple themes, defence indigenisation stands out, it said. "We project over $300-billion opportunity over the next decade."

Weaker-than-expected order inflow and prolonged raw material price volatility are key risks to the brokerage's call.