Nifty, Sensex Close At New Records Led By Banks

Indian equity benchmarks rose to record highs for third day in a row led by gains and banking and finance shares.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.7 percent or 251 points to 34,848.51 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index advanced 0.56 percent or 60 points to 10,41.55.

Mid-cap and small-cap stocks underperformed their large-cap counterparts as the S&P BSE MidCap Index fell 0.05 percent while the S&P BSE SmallCap Index rose 0.25 percent to 19,993.

Twelve out of 19 sector gauges compiled by BSE ended lower led by the S&P BSE Telecom Index's 1 percent drop. On the other hand, the S&P BSE Finance Index was the top sectoral gainer, up 1.65 percent.