Oil Shrugs Off Iranian Assault On Israel As Brent Holds Steady

Oil has been one of the strongest performers in commodities this year as OPEC+ keeps a tight rein on supply to drain inventories and support prices. The latest attack escalates tensions in a region that produces about a third of the world’s crude, and represents the latest twist in a showdown that’s followed the assault by Tehran-backed Hamas against Israel last October. Still, the Iranian mission to the United Nations said the issue “can be deemed concluded,” reducing for now the risks of a wider conflict.