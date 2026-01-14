Kotak Isn't Hitting The Brakes On TVS Motor; GST Cuts, EVs, Exports Add Fuel To The Tank — Details Inside

Kotak notes that domestic two-wheeler retail volumes grew 9% year-on-year in FY26 to date, supported by strong momentum in ICE scooters and motorcycles above 125cc. Improved vehicle financing conditions and GST rate cuts post-September have further aided demand, with festive season volumes rising over 15%.

TVS Motor has significantly outperformed the domestic ICE market, registering 18% year-on-year growth in FY26 to date. This has been driven by continued market share gains in scooters and premium motorcycles — segments that are growing faster than the industry average and carry a higher mix for TVS.

Kotak expects the company to maintain this outperformance, supported by a strong brand in scooters and premium motorcycles, along with efforts to address gaps in the premium 125cc motorcycle segment.