Kenneth Andrade Sees Opportunity Across Energy Sector Value Chain

May I ask you what is it that you are most constructive on. Where is it that if you had a chance to put in money, currently, without bothering about when the return will come as long as the return is magnified, what would that bucket be?

Kenneth Andrade: Let me break this down again. So we're at 3% or 3.5% of world GDP. And we are at 22-23% of population.

As we continue to grow, we have to take market share from the rest of the world. You have to go and figure out companies that will build their franchises in the rest of the world. That’s one element of all of it. We've seen how much wealth I.T. has gotten created. We've seen the dominance of Indian pharmaceutical businesses in the West. We've seen how Indian chemical companies have gone out and made their mark.

And from there, you'll see multiple businesses. I mean, we are the second-largest steel manufacturers in the world right now and we are growing capacity out there. So all of this is coming together quite nicely. Now pick up your franchise out there and this is the large trend that is playing out.

Domestically, infra businesses and utilities are expanding. If you put the numbers together, it's going to be a scale business out there. Now in that scale business you got to allocate your capital to parts of the value chain, where you feel comfortable with, and where you think the returns will be outlier. So these are two pockets that are there.

The third pocket is the consumer economy. I think that will come back. It might have a shorter cycle than the last time, but whenever it does come back you got to be a little ready for some of those businesses. Now, case in point—if you look at QSR businesses, they're going through a massive expansion in number of stores or capacity, but the market cap has just gone one way which is down. So look for these trends, look for a bottoming out of the entire cycle and just work your way around it.

So the first two are my priorities. The third one is essentially something that we're waiting and watching for.