Is Indian Stock Market Open Or Closed On Ramadan 2024?

Investors and observers are keen to know whether the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be working on on Ramadan. According to the full list of the stock market holidays for 2024, which has been uploaded on the BSE website, the offices of both the NSE and the BSE will remain closed on Thursday, April 11, 2024, on the occasion of Ramadan/Eid-ul-Fitr. Trading will resume the following day.

Apart from the weekends, the stock market will be closed on two weekdays in April, on April 11 for Eid-ul-Fitr, and on April 17 for Ram Navami.

Traders and investors are advised to plan their activities accordingly as trading will not occur on the below mentioned days.