Is Indian Stock Market Open Or Closed On Ramadan 2024?
Find out if the Indian stock market will be open or closed on Ramadan 2024. Check here for the full list of stock market holidays in 2024 in April.
Investors and observers are keen to know whether the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be working on on Ramadan. According to the full list of the stock market holidays for 2024, which has been uploaded on the BSE website, the offices of both the NSE and the BSE will remain closed on Thursday, April 11, 2024, on the occasion of Ramadan/Eid-ul-Fitr. Trading will resume the following day.
Apart from the weekends, the stock market will be closed on two weekdays in April, on April 11 for Eid-ul-Fitr, and on April 17 for Ram Navami.
Traders and investors are advised to plan their activities accordingly as trading will not occur on the below mentioned days.
Stock Market Holidays in April 2024
April 11, Thursday, Eid-ul-Fitr
April 13, Saturday
April 14, Sunday
April 17, Wednesday, Ram Navami
April 20, Saturday
April 21, Sunday
April 27, Saturday
April 28, Sunday
Trading on the equities segment occurs on all days of the week (except Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are:
A) Pre-open session
Order entry & modification Open: 09:00 hrs
Order entry & modification Close: 09:08 hrs*
*with random closure in last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after close of pre-open order entry.
B) Regular trading session
Normal/Limited Physical Market Open: 09:15 hrs
Normal/Limited Physical Market Close: 15:30 hrs
C) Closing Session
The Closing Session is held between 15.40 hrs and 16.00 hrs
D) Block Deal Session Timings:
Morning Window: This window shall operate between 08:45 AM to 09:00 AM.
Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 02:05 PM to 2:20 PM
Note: The Exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance or reduce trading hours when its deems fit and necessary.