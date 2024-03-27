Industrials Show Potential For Value Opportunities, Says Invesco's Taher Badshah

Taher, a clutch of your colleagues—maybe your fund as well—have taken this step that let's be a bit more cautious at the broader end of the spectrum because valuations are substantially higher. What is your view about the core fundamentals versus the other high-flying indicators around? How does that translate into your view on markets currently?

Taher Badshah: Between those two factors—essentially the core fundamental factors and some of the other elements also which come as part and parcel of a reasonably decent bull market—I think there is a fair bit of predominance of the former. That probably makes this rally a little different compared to what it used to be in the past. It is not probably the first time that we've seen a reasonably decent broad-based market rally and, you know, fairly strong performance as we all know, of mid caps and small caps, particularly in the space of the last 12 months.

But I think this time it is different from the perspective that it's supported by, as you know, reasonably decent earnings trajectory and earnings growth as well and the outlook and the forecast as the things stand today are looking reasonably healthy.

So I think under the circumstances therefore, if I were to probably you know, contrast it with let's say, the last mid-cap, small-cap rally, which we saw around the end of 2017, or early 2018, or towards, or during the period of 2017, if I reflect right, it was a very strong rally at that point in time as well. But would you argue that it was also supported by strong earnings growth at that point in time? Probably not. I think, in that year too, we saw a very strong performance of the broader market in India, probably led by different kinds of factors at that point in time which were at play.

But I think, this time around, therefore, to the extent it gives that added layer of confidence. However, I am not saying that we can't have periodic draw downs. We will, and especially the market tends to at times get a little ahead of itself, versus even the good fundamentals that we see. I think that's likely to happen and probably, we will see those kinds of instances as we saw in the last couple of weeks where there was a reasonably sharp draw down. But I would like to think that's part of course, if you get those kinds of corrections and valuations at some level. Therefore do become a little more amenable, palatable. I think those will only be good entry opportunities. We still see the overall economic configuration as reasonably healthy. I don't really see a lot of devil in it at this stage.