NDTV ProfitMarketsInstitutions Invested Rs 4 Lakh Crore In Indian Equities In FY24
ADVERTISEMENT

Institutions Invested Rs 4 Lakh Crore In Indian Equities In FY24

FPIs poured in Rs 2.04 lakh crore over the 12-month period ending March 2024, while DIIs invested Rs 4.06 lakh crore.

28 Mar 2024, 05:58 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: freepik.com/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
(Source: freepik.com/NDTV Profit)

Cumulative flows by domestic institutions and foreign portfolio investors crossed the Rs 4 trillion mark in FY24, defying the usual diametrically opposite stance by the two segments.

FPIs poured in Rs 2.04 lakh crore over the 12-month period ending March 2024, while DIIs surpassed the figure by investing Rs 4.06 lakh crore.

This marks a shift from the traditional pattern where high inflows by FPIs often coincide with outflows by DIIs, and vice versa.

The highest ever cumulative flows were led by record investments made by foreign investors, as well as inflows from mutual funds.

Foreign Investors Bullish On India

India emerged as a favoured destination for foreign investors, with brokerages like Morgan Stanley taking an 'overweight' stance, citing stable GDP growth and a focus on capital expenditure as key drivers.

ALSO READ

Here's Why India Is Morgan Stanley's Top Pick Among Emerging Markets

Opinion
Here's Why India Is Morgan Stanley's Top Pick Among Emerging Markets
Read More

Foreign flows into Indian equities amounted to the highest ever in a fiscal since FY21.

December 2023 saw a record Rs 66,100 crore of net inflows, the highest ever in a month since November 2020.

Mutual Funds Lead Domestic Institutional Flows

Domestic flows crossed Rs 2.06 lakh crore during the current fiscal, led by a growing mutual fund industry.

Investments by mutual funds into equity schemes even outpaced those by DIIs as a whole.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT