Institutions Invested Rs 4 Lakh Crore In Indian Equities In FY24

Cumulative flows by domestic institutions and foreign portfolio investors crossed the Rs 4 trillion mark in FY24, defying the usual diametrically opposite stance by the two segments.

FPIs poured in Rs 2.04 lakh crore over the 12-month period ending March 2024, while DIIs surpassed the figure by investing Rs 4.06 lakh crore.

This marks a shift from the traditional pattern where high inflows by FPIs often coincide with outflows by DIIs, and vice versa.