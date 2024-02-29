IndusInd Bank On Track To Improve Liability Franchise, Asset Quality, Says Macquarie

IndusInd Bank Ltd. expects slippages to normalise in the next one or two quarters, according to Macquarie. The bank is showing improvement on the net interest margin front in the quality of the liability franchise, it said after meeting with the lender's management.

The management expects the liquidity pressure that is hampering resource mobilisation to ease after a rate cut that is expected in the second half of the next fiscal. This, in turn, will help narrow the gap between loan and deposit growth, the brokerage said.

The management also noted that, "given the strong credit demand in vehicle finance and microfinance, it expects its loan portfolio to grow 1.5 times the industry growth".

Macquarie has maintained an 'outperform' rating on the lender with a price target of Rs 1,449 apiece. "We believe the shares look cheap given the ROA trajectory," Macquarie said.