India Needs To Bridge Huge Tech Gap With China, Says Enam Holdings' Vallabh Bhanshali

India's growth mindset has made it a destination for investments but the country needs to bridge the huge technological gap with China to meet its ambitious targets, according to Vallabh Bhanshali.

India's "balance sheet" has improved under the Modi government, Bhanshali, chairperson of Enam Holdings Pvt., said referring to the country's finances and expressing optimism about the country's growth.

After demonetisation, the Modi government introduced GST to ensure revenue generation and solved the bank bad loan problem and strengthened the balance sheets of companies, he said.

But, according to Bhanshali, the country needs to learn from China. "In 40 years, China has achieved self-reliance and strategically ensured that no other nation stands as close."

"In the past eight years, China has made significant strides in the semiconductor space," Bhanshali said. "Despite America's best efforts, China successfully introduced its nano chips and manufactured phones for global export."