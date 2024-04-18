Time To Look At 'Bottom-Up' Strategy, Says ICICI Prudential AMC's Anand Shah

Even though the last four years have been marred with global macroeconomic issues, earnings growth for India Inc. has been robust, according to Anand Shah, head of portfolio management services and alternative investment funds at ICICI Prudential AMC. That is the rationale behind the fund manager being "bottom-up" for the past few years, he said.

Investors are confused about the reasons behind the markets doing well, Shah told NDTV Profit's Niraj Shah. "The underlying factor of earnings growth rate is not really talked about as much."

There is a stark difference for India Inc.'s earnings between pre and post-2020, Shah explained. During the last five years, pre-2020, while the macroeconomic factors were positive, growth for India Inc. was suffering. But in the last four years, despite being marred with macroeconomic issues, earnings growth has been very strong, Shah said, highlighting his approach of analysing individual stocks and the fundamentals of a company over macro factors. "That is why last four years, I have been really bottom-up. That is the way forward."

Rate cuts in the US will be data-dependent and the current data shows that it's not yet happening, Shah said. Global flows into the country will also depend on the US rate cuts. Domestic flows through SIPs are sustainable and committed for long-term, while lump sum and high net-worth individuals' money will be neutral, he said.

Markets are doing fairly well and to that extent, people are skeptical and rightly so, according to him. "Many of us would also question pockets of the markets, which are frothy."