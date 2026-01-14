Housewires To Hyperscalers: How India's Rs 3-Lakh-Crore Data Centre Push Could Lift RR Kabel's Growth

RR Kabel’s long-term strategy centres on “Project RRise,” a three-year plan from FY26 to FY28. Under the plan, the company targets an 18% CAGR in W&C revenue and more than 25% CAGR in FMEG. EBITDA margins are expected to reach about 10.5% by FY28. Management targets a 2.5-times increase in Ebitda over this period.

Demand for energy-efficient and safety-compliant products continues to rise, supporting branded offerings under the “RR Signature” portfolio. A gradual shift towards higher-value products is expected to support margins.

To support growth, the company plans to invest Rs 1,200 crore to expand manufacturing capacity by 1.7 times. Capacity utilisation remains high, with the wire business operating at about 70% and the cable business close to 90%.

About 80% of the investment will go into the cables business. This includes adding 36,000 metric tonnes of cable capacity and 6,000 metric tonnes of wire capacity. The first phase of 12,000 metric tonnes is expected to be operational by Q4FY26. The full expansion is expected by Q3FY27. The plant will begin contributing to revenue from FY27.

The expansion positions the company as a supplier to sectors with rising demand, including renewable energy, data centres, and electric vehicles. These segments are central to plans to grow the domestic W&C business by 1.6 times. Within this strategy, data centres are emerging as a key demand driver.

The company is positioning itself as a solution provider as India expands digital infrastructure. Data centres, along with the rollout of 5G networks and the BharatNet project, drive demand for communication and high-speed data transmission cables.

Management expects data centres to undergo a structural shift and grow over the long term. RR Kabel offers products for data centres, including aluminium and copper flexible cables, low-tension power cables, battery cables, and specialised data and communication cables for high-speed connectivity.

At Rs 1,502 per share, R R Kabel trades at a price-to-earnings multiple of 42, compared with its closest peer, Polycab, at 46. Return on capital employed stands at 19.4%, and return on equity at 15.6%. Elevated copper prices may pressure W&C margins in the near term if costs are not passed on to consumers.