Hindustan Unilever Announces Final Dividend Of Rs 24 Apiece

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. announced on Wednesday a final dividend of Rs 24 per share. The company had earlier paid an interim dividend of Rs 18 apiece on Nov. 16, 2023. Together, the total dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, amounts to Rs 42 per share.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd.'s fourth-quarter profit met estimates. The consolidated net profit of India's largest consumer goods maker fell 1.53% to Rs 2,561 crore in the quarter ended March, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 2,517.2-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.