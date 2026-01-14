Groww Q3 Results: Profit, Total Income See Double-Digit Growth; Announces Stake Sale In Groww AMC

Groww also reported a bottom line of Rs 547 crore, accounting for gains of up to 16.13% compared to the previous quarter.

While profit and revenue saw sequential growth, margin saw a slight decline of three basis points to 59.27%.

Moreover, the stockbroking firm announced a stake sale in Groww AMC, shedding a stake of around 4.99% for Rs 580 crore. Groww AMC is a wholly-owned non-material subsidiary of Billionbrains Garage Ventures.

State Street Global Advisors is set to acquire the selling stake in Groww AMC.

After announcing its Q3 earnings, shares of Groww had fallen as much as 3.5% in trade on Wednesday. But it has since recovered back to Rs 164 levels.