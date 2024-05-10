Why Goldman Sachs Prefers Shriram Finance Over M&M Finance

NDTV ProfitMarketsWhy Goldman Sachs Prefers Shriram Finance Over M&M Finance
The brokerage reiterated 'buy' on Shriram Finance with a target price of Rs 2,864 apiece, while cutting M&M Finance to 'sell' and lowering the target price by 13% to Rs 233 apiece.

10 May 2024, 01:12 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Close view of Mahindra Finance signage. (Photo: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Close view of Mahindra Finance signage. (Photo: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit)

Goldman Sachs expects Shriram Finance Ltd. to outperform Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. in return metrics, noting recent outperformance of Indian retail non-banking financial company stocks over consumer retail NBFCs.

According to a note from May 9, the brokerage predicts that Shriram Finance will significantly surpass M&M Finance in terms of return on assets and loan-to-earnings per share growth, expecting a 300 bps higher CAGR over FY24-FY26. The brokerage maintains a 'buy' rating on Shriram Finance.

The research firm expects Shriram Finance to achieve a 23% EPS CAGR over FY24–26E based on improving ROAs, stable credit costs, and operating leverage.

Goldman reduced Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services' target price by 13% to Rs 233 per share, while maintaining Shriram Finance's target price at Rs 2,864 per share.

Shriram Finance Q4 Results: Profit Jumps 49%, Net Interest Margin Expands
Goldman Sachs On M&M Finance

  • Downgrades to 'sell' citing elevated credit costs given, higher cost-to-income ratio and moderating loan growth .

  • Cuts earnings for MMFS by 9%/7% on account of mainly higher operating expenses.

  • Given the lower confidence on growth, ROA and risk framework, the stock would likely de-rate further.

M&M Financial Q4 Results: Profit Falls 9.5%, Misses Estimates
Goldman Sachs On Shriram Finance

  • Post its merger with erstwhile SCUF, Shriram has emerged stronger with better profitability and visibility on loan growth.

  • Expects the company to deliver 23% EPS CAGR over FY24-26E with improving ROAs.

  • Expects the stock to continue to see re-rating.

Shares of Shriram Finance was trading 1.1% higher at Rs 2,384 per share, while those of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services were trading 0.38% lower at Rs 252 apiece. This is compared to a 0.31% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 10:55 a.m.

