Why Goldman Sachs Prefers Shriram Finance Over M&M Finance

Goldman Sachs expects Shriram Finance Ltd. to outperform Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. in return metrics, noting recent outperformance of Indian retail non-banking financial company stocks over consumer retail NBFCs.

According to a note from May 9, the brokerage predicts that Shriram Finance will significantly surpass M&M Finance in terms of return on assets and loan-to-earnings per share growth, expecting a 300 bps higher CAGR over FY24-FY26. The brokerage maintains a 'buy' rating on Shriram Finance.

The research firm expects Shriram Finance to achieve a 23% EPS CAGR over FY24–26E based on improving ROAs, stable credit costs, and operating leverage.

Goldman reduced Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services' target price by 13% to Rs 233 per share, while maintaining Shriram Finance's target price at Rs 2,864 per share.