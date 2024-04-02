Godrej Properties Over DLF—Real Estate Growth Seen Slowing In March Quarter

Morgan Stanley has downgraded DLF Ltd. to 'equal weight' from 'overweight', but raised its target price for the stock.

The brokerage revised the target price to Rs 900 apiece from Rs 770 earlier, implying a potential downside of 5.1% from current levels, according to its the brokerage's India Property report that was released on April 1.

It upgraded its rating for Godrej Properties Ltd. to 'overweight' from 'equal-weight'. Target price for the stock was revised upwards to Rs 2,500 per share, implying a 4.8% upside.

"We estimate 4QF24 growth slowed. We also expect companies to guide conservatively (+10-20% YoY in FY25e, below actual FY24 growth of 30-40%, FY23 of +20%)," Morgan Stanley said.