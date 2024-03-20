U.S. Dollar Bears Risk Being ‘Gloriously Wrong’ As Global Rates Fall

“Historically it was the US and the Fed that would be leading this macro narrative, and now the US and the Fed are coming in last” on easing, said Frances Donald, global chief economist at Manulife Investment Management, at an industry conference last month. “It’s very difficult for me to be bearish on the dollar because we just see the Fed and the US having a level of economic resiliency and exceptionalism that far outpaces” peers, she said.