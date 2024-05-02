GIFT Nifty Sets Record Monthly Turnover Of $82 Billion In April

The GIFT Nifty recorded a new milestone and achieved a record monthly turnover of 18.67 lakh contracts worth $82.04 billion or Rs 6.85 lakh crore. It surpasses its previous record of $78.09 billion that was set in February.

Trading turnover on the NSE IX has been growing exponentially since commencement of a full-scale operation of GIFT Nifty on July 3 last year. Since the first day of full-scale operations, GIFT Nifty has witnessed a total cumulative volume of approximately 16.9 million contracts with a total cumulative turnover of $694 billion till April, according to a release by GIFT IFSC.

"We are glad to witness the success of GIFT Nifty and express our sincere gratitude to all the participants for their overwhelming support and making GIFT Nifty a successful contract," it said.