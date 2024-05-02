GIFT Nifty Sets Record Monthly Turnover Of $82 Billion In April
The GIFT Nifty recorded a new milestone and achieved a record monthly turnover of 18.67 lakh contracts worth $82.04 billion or Rs 6.85 lakh crore. It surpasses its previous record of $78.09 billion that was set in February.
Trading turnover on the NSE IX has been growing exponentially since commencement of a full-scale operation of GIFT Nifty on July 3 last year. Since the first day of full-scale operations, GIFT Nifty has witnessed a total cumulative volume of approximately 16.9 million contracts with a total cumulative turnover of $694 billion till April, according to a release by GIFT IFSC.
"We are glad to witness the success of GIFT Nifty and express our sincere gratitude to all the participants for their overwhelming support and making GIFT Nifty a successful contract," it said.
The NSE IX is an international multi assets exchange set up at GIFT City on June 5, 2017, and recognised by International Financial Services Centre Authority. The NSE IX offers a diversified portfolio of products, including Indian single stock derivatives, index derivatives, currency derivatives, depository receipts and global stocks.
The exchange provides a comprehensive range of primary market products, including listing of equity shares, REITs, InvITs, depository receipts, debt securities and ESG debt securities under the regulatory framework of the Issuance and Listing of Securities Regulations.