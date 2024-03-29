Financial Year 2024: The Year Of Small, Midcap Stocks — Winners And Losers

If you picked the right mid-, small-cap stocks during financial year 2024, your portfolio will likely be grinning from ear to ear.

During the mentioned period, i.e. from April 2023 to March 2024, the small-cap and mid-cap indices outperformed the Indian benchmarks, Nifty and Sensex.

On the NSE, the Nifty Smallcap 250 rose 63.44% and the Nifty Midcap 150 advanced 55.76%. Meanwhile, the S&P BSE SmallCap jumped 60.76% and the MidCap was up 62.97%.

This compares to a gain of 28% and 25% in the Nifty 50 and the Sensex respectively during the fiscal.

Here are the companies that performed the best and the worst during the financial year.