Financial Year 2024 Recap In Charts: How The Equity Markets Fared

Marked by new highs and volatility, fiscal 2024 was a boon to equity investors who parked their investments in broader markets.

In FY24, while the benchmark indices advanced 29% at most, Nifty Smallcap and Nifty Midcap bagged returns of 64% and 56%, respectively.

In another noteworthy trend in the small-cap space, Jai Balaji Industries Ltd., a steel manufacturer with captive power generation and plants in nine locations, saw its share price rise over 20 times.

NDTV Profit brings you key highlights of the equity markets during fiscal 2024.