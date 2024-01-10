From Neuland To Aurionpro: Malabar Investments Founder's Five Stocks For Long-Term Investment

Indian equities have already priced in some of the positive macroeconomic developments that may happen in 2024, but opportunities can always be found with a bottom-up approach, according to Malabar Investments founder Sumeet Nagar.

The positives include a reasonably well-poised economy, the possibility of interest rates coming down, and more foreign capital coming in, Nagar told NDTV Profit in an interview on Tuesday.

"The biggest worry is that markets are forward-looking and some of the positives are already priced in," he said, pointing out that globally high valuations and a probable recession were also some of the risks.

Nagar invests in companies and management teams. "We are not market investors."