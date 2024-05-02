FPIs Turn Net Sellers After Two Days Of Buying

Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net sellers on Thursday after two days of buying.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 964.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the eighth day and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,352.4 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 4,073 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.