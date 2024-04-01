Five Key Charts To Watch In Global Commodity Markets This Week

A supercharged hurricane season expected in the Atlantic spells bad news for commodities. AccuWeather Inc. is predicting an explosive season ahead, with as many as 25 named storms forming from June through November — well above a typical year. Much of America’s oil and natural gas production and export infrastructure are in the Gulf of Mexico and Texas, often falling in the past of such devastating storms. Even weak tropical storms have been known to knock out as much as 30% of offshore production for days at a time. The storms can also threaten major agricultural crops in the southern US, including citrus groves in Florida and cotton fields in Texas, the top producing US state.