Fast Food Restaurants Hope For Gradual Demand Recovery After Soft Demand

Weaker demand on the back of elevated inflation has been one of the main reasons cited by companies. According to the third-quarter results posted by companies, the industry-wide demand trend remained challenging despite moderation in inflation. The dine-in footfall remained lower and management commentary said that demand dipped further after Deepavali.

Despite a weaker base and an additional day due to the leap year, the same-store sales growth is also expected to remain muted in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. The slowdown in the QSR industry has turned out to be more prolonged than previously anticipated, according to Kotak Securities.