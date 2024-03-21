Excess Froth In Small- And Mid-Cap Stocks Drained, Says ValueQuest's Ravi Dharamshi

My inference of what you put out on X a few days back was that while SMIDs are expensive, the earnings momentum in select SMIDs, in select pockets, bottom-up ideas is so strong, that it will make up for the valuation mismatch that exists currently. Is that true for a large universe or a very narrow universe within the small and mid-cap space?

Ravi Dharamshi: Thanks for that question. First of all, I would like to make a distinction over here. A lot of people start with the premise that I will invest in mid cap, small cap, large cap. Probably if you're a mutual fund investor, it means a lot to you to classify the market in terms of market capitalization.

But if you're a stock picker, if you are a bespoke portfolio manager, how does it matter? I am creating a portfolio of 10-15 stocks. See, SEBI has a straitjacketed definition that the top 100 companies of this country are large caps, 100-250 or mid caps, and 250-500 are small caps. Now, even as compared to the global markets, our largest mid caps are way bigger than the mid caps globally. Our largest small cap is way bigger than the small caps globally. So, with the expansion of the market cap, $4.1-4.2 trillion, obviously the size of the companies will also rise. Now I have heard that mutual funds are asking for the expansion of the definition of the large cap itself.

I am against the idea of having a starting point of market capitalisation to where you are investing. You have to look at the businesses, the businesses that are going to do well in the next five years. Now necessarily, usually in the sunrise sector, there will be no large-cap companies. Large-cap companies are in mature industries where the companies have been in existence for 30-40-50 years. Not to take away anything from that. But you cannot expect earnings to compound 20-25% over there or you cannot expect a major re-rating over there, unless those companies have not been delivering for 5-7-10 years. Then, you tend to have a possibility of an earnings growth as well as a re-rating possibility. So I have a fundamental issue with classifying the market into mid and small cap.

But having said that, if we still want to look at what the market is thinking and how one should be thinking about it, clearly a lot of flows have gone into small and mid caps. I said earlier that $2 billion of SIP, $1-1.5 billion of insurance and EPFO money, roughly 40-50% of that money has flown into small and mid-cap schemes of the domestic mutual funds. Now that has led to some expansion in the multiple and the valuations have gone a little out of hand. That's why we are correcting at this juncture.

This correction was very much required and all the froth probably has gone out of the system. There was some amount of leverage in the margin funding book and that also needs to get corrected. Still probably a lot of these people are sitting on gains even after this correction. So I won't be surprised if it corrects some more from here.

But the point is that when the profit cycle in an economy is on the rise, like we are, from the bottom of Covid times, the corporate PAT to GDP (ratio) is increasing. In that scenario, usually the universe tends to expand. The number of sectors doing well tends to expand, the number of companies doing well tends to expand and you can't be riding the India story without having any kind of a small and mid-cap exposure.

So tactically and reversion to mean, maybe large caps do well in the next six months but I would say over the next five-year horizon, you don't want to lose sight of the forest for the woods. You still want to identify businesses, companies, sectors, themes—regardless of their market capitalization—that are going to do well over the next five years.