Emerging-Market Stocks Sustain Recovery As Mideast Concerns Ease

“Markets got quite oversold last week driven down by the rally in US rates and noise in the Middle East. EM is always vulnerable to a strong dollar although this time at least the S&P did just as badly,” said Kamil Dimmich, a partner at London-based North of South Capital. With tensions easing in the Middle East and bond markets stabilized, “there’s clearly some buying after the selloff but we’re still along way off the highs,” he added.