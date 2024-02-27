Embassy Office Parks REIT: Key Takeaways From Analyst Call

Embassy Office Parks REIT has highlighted a strong project pipeline and operating leverage, which could drive incremental net operating income, according to brokerages.

During an analyst meeting, the management remained confident of the next financial year being strong, led by demand from global captive centres, which continue to set up, expand and move towards higher-valued services in India.

The growth in the net operating income will come from multiple levers, including lease-out of vacant areas, contracted escalations, mark-to-market potential and new developments, JM Financial Ltd. said in a note.

Embassy suggested that some developers have received first-level approvals for demarcation of areas from special economic zones to non-SEZ. However, the overall costs are still not clear due to the segmentation of common areas, according to HSBC Global Research.

The management highlighted good leasing demand, led by GCC occupiers. Operating leverage and new builds should drive 40% net operating income rise in a few years, alongside rental uptick for a mid-teen potential growth rate, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. said.