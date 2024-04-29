Healthcare Sector In India Enters A Golden Phase, Says DAM Capital's Nitin Agarwal

Got it, okay. I'll come to CDMO at the end because we got the management of Laurus Labs post that but before I come on CDMO, the other aspects of Healthcare we've seen hospital companies, how do I say for lack of a better word, caught between a rock and a hard place in certain times in terms of regulatory moves, but the the earnings and the stock price performance hasn't been too bad. What's your sense about how to play this theme?

Nitin Agarwal: So you're right about the hospitals (segment). I think structurally from an earnings perspective, the business is in a very, very good shape. The uncertainty which has come in is because of the potential regulatory activity which can happen in the space. At this point of time, we don't have any clarity on what can happen and in which shape and form it can happen. I mean even if I keep that out because we don't know what could be the contours of any regulatory action if assuming it comes through. I think businesses from an earnings perspective are fine. I think our view is that Healthcare India is a structural story because the demand supply gap essentially is in favour of suppliers, the country is ageing, the country is becoming richer and only as many quality hospital beds are out there.

So structurally it is a brilliant story, earnings their quality hospital better or their larger structure needs? So it's a brilliant story, earnings will keep coming through the sector barring anything which happens on the regulatory side. So if we just keep that aside, and the other part, which you mentioned that already happened is earnings have multiples have got re-rated meaningfully for the hospital business over the last 12 to 18 months especially post Covid. So there is a relatively limited upside possible on the multiple re-rating. But I guess we are looking at compounding stories from hereon unless something very dramatic happened on the regulatory front. So that is the way we look at it. No more earning upgrades, no more P/E re-rating, but consistent earnings stories from hereon.