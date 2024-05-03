NDTV ProfitMarketsRupee Strengthens Amid Weaker Dollar, Lower Crude Prices
Rupee Strengthens Amid Weaker Dollar, Lower Crude Prices

The overall outlook of the rupee appears promising, bolstered by robust fundamentals, foreign investment and the RBI reserves.

03 May 2024, 09:42 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian rupee notes. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
The Indian rupee opened stronger on Friday amid weakness in the US Dollar Index and a decline in the prices of crude oil. The local currency opened seven paise stronger against the dollar at Rs 83.40. It had closed at 83.47 on Thursday, according to Bloomberg data.

The overall outlook of the rupee appears promising, bolstered by robust fundamentals, foreign investment and the RBI reserves, according to Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex. "The short-term projections suggest a potential for the rupee to rise around 83.20–83.00 levels, with long-term expectations hovering around 82.80–82.50 levels."

The DXY remained lower after the Fed kept rates steady and signalled slower quantitative tightening. The US nonfarm-payroll labour figures will be the pivotal data point this week, according to Kunal Sodhani, vice president of Shinhan Bank.

The DXY may find support at the 104.75 level. For USDINR, 83.26 acts as a support, while 83.47 a resistance, Sodhani said.

