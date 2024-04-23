Consumer Discretionary Firms Seeing Robust Volume Growth, Says LGT Wealth’s Rajesh Cheruvu

Rajesh Cheruvu: So actually two parts to this one is this 9.7% Is that about 15-16 days back. So now that we have increased slightly here, number one. Number two, is one of the top five names. So services companies which we have actually prepared just before before earning previews coming in. It's just we have paid a bit and we have actually taken down to a 3.5-4% level because services, we think, at least we'll take another two quarters because of the U.S. Fed has to change its stance till the time you might not see the sentiment turning positive for I.T. services segment. But we are actually as you rightly mentioned, our focus is more towards ER&D as a segment.

That particular space has a very good growth runway for the next three to five year’s perspective. So that is one segment we are positive about. Another bottom up name we have actually just been building the portfolio there where one of the second rank I.T. company where change of management has happened and historically this company has done multiple acquisitions. Now with the new management has been actually just using a couple of those unrelated or actually the longer term strategy segments that they've been easing out. So there we expect this particular company will deliver quite a strong set of numbers with whatever change of strategy and change of leadership is happening in the business.

For the next 4-6 quarters this company could give quite stupendous returns as it is currently trading at a significant valuation to most of the I.T. services companies. So there is one company that should just be building a position in the portfolio and plus this ER&D this for I.T. services. IT services actually just think it is at least 1-2 quarters away in terms of recovery, but most of these companies, as you are aware, valuation wise they are trading compared to their historical multiples at a discount. But most of the narrative/ negative seems to be priced in already and now that we have seen TCS has reported a strong set of numbers whether it is in terms of margins, or at least it is the highest in recent times. But we are focusing more on ER &D and this kind of actually just one of the satellite name we have added in the portfolio as a change of management and change of business model.