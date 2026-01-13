Metals On Fire: Gold To Hit $5,000, Silver $100 In Next Three Months, Citi Forecasts

Multinational investment bank Citigroup upgraded its near-term price forecast for gold and silver. Analysts expect gold to hit $5,000 per ounce silver to surge to $100 per ounce in the next three months.

They expect the bull market in precious metals to stay intact in the near term amid heightened geopolitical risks, ongoing physical market shortages in the case of silver, and renewed uncertainty on the independence of the US Federal Reserve.

"We upgrade our near-term price forecasts across the precious metals complex as investment momentum remains strong and the multitude of bullish drivers are now likely to remain intact during 1Q26," a Citi note said.

The gold price forecast implies an upside of 9% over the current level of $4,589. For silver, it indicates a likely jump of 17% by April.