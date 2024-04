Tata Consumer Products Ltd., ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co., and Tata Elxsi are in brokerages' focus as it announced earnings for the quarter and year ended March 2024. BofA reiterates 'buy rating on Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd.NDTV Profit is tracking what the brokerages are putting out on specific stocks. Here are all the top calls from the brokerages that you need to know about on Wednesday.