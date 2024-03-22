Brokerage Views: CLSA On Indian IT, Jefferies On Accenture And More

Top brokerages, from Jefferies to Citi, have come out with interesting stock calls on a variety of sectors. Revenue downgrade by Accenture Plc and its impact on Indian IT companies is among the key developments to follow today.

Benchmark equity indices gained for the second day on Thursday, with financial services stocks contributing the most to advances, following U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates unchanged.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 172.85 points, or 0.79%, higher at 22,011.95, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 590.60 points, or 0.82%, at 72,692.29.

We at NDTV Profit are tracking what the brokerages are putting out on specific stocks on the go. Here are all the top calls you need to know this Thursday morning.