Brent Crude Price Spikes After Israel Launches Missile Attack On Iran

Brent crude oil prices pared gains to settle at $89.10 per barrel as of 10:04 a.m. after having surged 4.18% to $90.75 per barrel during early Asian trade on Friday following media reports that confirmed Israel launched a missile attack as a retaliatory measure against Iran's drone attack on April 13.

The benchmark crude oil price have risen 3% since the start of April and 18.43% year-to-date due to various geopolitical tensions in West Asia, along with a tight market for crude supply.

Goldman Sachs has noted that current oil prices include a premium of $5–10 per barrel given the current geopolitical uncertainties.