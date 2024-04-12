Banks Are Structurally Well-Placed, Says Bandhan AMC's Sumit Agrawal

The Regulator has shown the desire to manage the kind of growth that was happening in the NBFC space. I see you are overweight there. Is there a particular set of lending NBFCs that you prefer over the others? What's the construct here?

Sumit Agrawal: NBFCs, if you see the history of India, they are supposed to be the last mile lenders. They normally reach where probably banks don't because banks are very, very well-regulated. They might not take that extra risk and therefore historically, I've seen maybe 20 or 30 NBFCs for one bank, that has been the ratio.

What is good is that today it's quite well-governed, well-enabled by technology and most of them are actually serving the needs, which banks are unable to serve in a very efficient way. So on the whole, structurally, it is a very positive thing to be in.

Within that, there are various segments. For example, there are a few NBFCs that work very well in the consumer finance space. Some might be in secured, some might be in unsecured. There might be a few NBFCs, which have worked very well in terms of gold financing.

Also they are all in this niche and there might be some NBFCs who do a mix of everything. So essentially, as you say, in the entire ecosystem, not all things go down and not all things go up.

So if a company is wise enough to pick and choose the area where it wants to operate, control the risk and push back when things go slightly bad, I think those are the kinds of managements that we would want to back.

Therefore, we have had exposure or in fact, we have exposure to almost all the segments like leading companies in vehicle finance, gold finance or consumer finance companies, some of the card companies also. Maybe some of them are doing microfinance as well.

So the idea is for a set of say 7–8 companies which are NBFCs which are operating that sub-segment, try to back one or two that you believe would do a good job and create a diversified basket so that you know risk also gets controlled and at the same time you capture the opportunity which the market is presenting.