Bajaj Auto Shares Falls Over 3% As Stock Turns Ex-Date For Buyback

Shares of Bajaj Auto Ltd. fell over 3% on Thursday after it turned ex-date for the buyback.

The company has fixed Feb. 29 as the record date for the Rs 4,000 crore share buyback.

On Feb. 16, Bajaj Auto approved a buyback of 1.41% equity shares for an aggregate amount of Rs 4,000 crore through a postal ballot. The company's board approved the buyback of 40 lakh shares for a price not exceeding Rs 10,000 per share through the tender offer route.

Bajaj Auto bought back shares worth Rs 2,500 crore in July 2022 through the open market.