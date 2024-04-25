Axis Bank Reappoints Amitabh Chaudhry As CEO

Axis Bank Ltd. has reappointed Amitabh Chaudhry as the managing director and chief executive officer for three years with effect from Jan. 1, 2025. This appointment will be subject to approval of the Reserve Bank of India and approval of the members, in terms of applicable laws, the bank said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

The board has also re-appointed Meena Ganesh as an independent director of the bank for a second term of four years, with effect from Aug. 1, 2024.

Gopalaraman Padmanabhan has also been reappointed as an independent director for a second term of four years, with effect from Oct. 28, 2024.