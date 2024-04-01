Adani's Copper Smelter Showcases Ability To Execute Large-Scale Projects, Says Jefferies

The greenfield copper refinery project marks Adani Enterprises Ltd.'s entry into another new business, which can be one of the world's largest single-location custom smelters, according to Jefferies India Pvt.

"The full project, once commissioned, will be one of the largest single-location custom smelters in the world," Jefferies said in a note on March 31.

Kutch Copper, a subsidiary of AEL, commissioned the first unit of its greenfield copper refinery project in Mundra by dispatching the maiden batch of cathodes to customers.