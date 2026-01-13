10-Minute Delivery No More: Swiggy, Eternal Share Prices In Focus

Business NewsMarkets10-Minute Delivery No More: Swiggy, Eternal Share Prices In Focus
Shares of Zomato were trading with sharp gains earlier in trade on account of likely MSCI inclusion and hopes of higher foreign flows.

13 Jan 2026, 02:39 PM IST i
Delivery agents for food delivery firms Swiggy, Zomato
Shares of Zomato and Swiggy have become a key market focus on Tuesday after the Labour Ministry directed quick-commerce players to remove the 10-minute delivery threshold.

Shares of Swiggy are trading at Rs 346.6, correcting around one percentage point. While Zomato shares are trading with gains of around 2.5% at Rs 292, it is well below the intraday high of Rs 297.

Shares of Zomato were trading with sharp gains earlier in trade on account of likely MSCI inclusion and hopes of higher foreign flows.

But both the counters have taken a slight dip following the news that Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met representatives of these platforms and told them to prioritise the safety of delivery partners instead of guaranteeing 10-minute deliveries.

Earlier this month, the Labour Ministry had proposed a 90-day annual work threshold as the mandatory eligibility criteria for gig and platform workers to access social security under new draft rules on the Social Security Code 2020, published on Dec 31.

The four labour codes, including the Social Security Code 2020, were notified on Nov 21, 2025, and now draft rules have been pre-published for stakeholders' feedback.

Out of 33 analysts tracking Eternal, 29 maintain a 'buy' rating while four suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of almost 30%.

As for Swiggy, out of 28 analysts tracking the company, 24 maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold,' and two suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 41%.

