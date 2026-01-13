10-Minute Delivery No More: Swiggy, Eternal Share Prices In Focus

But both the counters have taken a slight dip following the news that Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met representatives of these platforms and told them to prioritise the safety of delivery partners instead of guaranteeing 10-minute deliveries.

Earlier this month, the Labour Ministry had proposed a 90-day annual work threshold as the mandatory eligibility criteria for gig and platform workers to access social security under new draft rules on the Social Security Code 2020, published on Dec 31.

The four labour codes, including the Social Security Code 2020, were notified on Nov 21, 2025, and now draft rules have been pre-published for stakeholders' feedback.

Out of 33 analysts tracking Eternal, 29 maintain a 'buy' rating while four suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of almost 30%.

As for Swiggy, out of 28 analysts tracking the company, 24 maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold,' and two suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 41%.