Nifty, Sensex Log Worst Week In Nearly Two Months: Market Wrap

Benchmark equity indices logged their worst week in nearly two months as they declined around 2% this week. On Friday, the indices ended higher after five sessions, led by gains in Bharat Petroleum Corp. and Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

The Nifty ended 0.44%, or 97.10 points, higher at 22,054.60 and the Sensex rose 248.45 points, or 0.34%, to close at 72,652.62.

On a weekly basis, the Nifty lost 1.87% and the Sensex declined 1.64%, marking the worst close since the week-ended March 15.

Both the Nifty and Bank Nifty have witnessed a bad weekly close and they are in a very critical support zone, said Kunal Shah, senior technical and derivative analyst at LKP Securities. The last hope for Nifty is 21,800; if that breaks, the correction will continue to the 21,200 mark, he said.

For Nifty Bank, the larger part of the correction is over, said Shah. The next immediate support will be 47,050, which is a 100-day exponential moving average.