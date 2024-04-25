Nifty, Sensex End Higher For Fifth Day, Nifty PSU Bank Shines: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices gained for the fifth straight day on Thursday, with the Nifty 50 closing above 22,500, led by nearly 4% gains in PSU banks.

The Nifty ended 0.75%, or 167.95 points, higher at 22,570.35, while the Sensex gained 0.66%, or 486.50 points, to close at 74,339.44.

"With a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern, the index has filled the bearish gap zone of 22,430–22,500 and is all set to move towards its previous high of 22,750, while the support level has been shifted higher to 22,450," said Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Shares.