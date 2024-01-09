Nifty, Sensex Close Slightly Higher Amid Losses In Financial Services Sector: Market Wrap

Seven out of the 12 sectors on the NSE advanced, with the Nifty Media falling the most and the Nifty Realty being the top gainer.

The broader markets ended on a mixed note as the BSE Smallcap advanced 0.37% and the MidCap Index was 0.07% higher.

Fifteen out of the 20 sectors on the BSE advanced, with Realty becoming the top gainer and Bankex declining the most.

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,245 stocks gained, 1,601 declined and 98 remained unchanged on the BSE.