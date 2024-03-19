Nifty, Sensex Close At Over One-Month Low Dragged By TCS, Infosys, Reliance: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices fell to their lowest level in over a month on Tuesday, dragged by losses in the shares of IT companies.

The Nifty closed 238.25 points or 1.08% lower at 21,817.45—the lowest level since Feb. 13—while the Sensex fell 736.37 points or 1.01% to end at 72,012.05—the lowest since Feb. 14.

"After violating its immediate support of 21,900, the (Nifty 50) index is about to form an advanced harmonic pattern known as the bullish cypher at 21,740," said Aditya Gaggar, director at Progressive Shares. "Post the pattern reversal confirmation, one can expect the target of 22,000 followed by 22,200."